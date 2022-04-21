Adam Cole & Jay White Interrupt AEW x NJPW Announcement On Dynamite, Tony Khan Reacts

Tony Khan’s big announcement on this week’s AEW Dynamite of an AEW x NJPW show was interrupted by Jay White & Adam Cole, leading Khan to react after. As noted, Khan and NJPW president Takami Ohbari announced a joint PPV for June 23rd and the segment saw Adam Cole interrupt to reveal the details himself. Jay White then interrupted soon after and said that the joint show is all about The Undisputed Elite and The Bullet Club.

Khan posted to Twitter to thank fans and respond to the interruptions, writing:

“Very rude interruption @AdamColePro + @JayWhiteNZ tonight on #AEWDynamite, but what they said about June 26 is true. @AEW x @njpw1972 will present Forbidden Door on ppv LIVE from Chicago at the @UnitedCenter! Thank you to all of you great wrestling fans for making it possible!”