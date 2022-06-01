Adam Cole & Jeff Hardy Injured, Updated 10-Man Tag Match Lineup For AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole and Jeff Hardy are confirmed to be out of action, which has resulted in an updated 10-man tag team match for AEW Dynamite. As noted yesterday, the initally-announced 10-man match was scaled back to eight with Cole and Hardy removed. Tony Khan has now announced that the two are out of action, writing on Twitter:

“With @AdamColePro & @JEFFHARDYBRAND out injured this week after #AEWDoN I’ve asked Adam & Jeff to pick replacement partners for #AEWDynamite’s LA debut tomorrow! Jungle Boy/@luchasaurus, @Christian4Peeps, @MATTHARDYBRAND team with @DarbyAllin vs reDragon/@youngbucks + @Hiku_Leo!”

The updated lineup for tomorrow’s show is:

* Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia

* Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Christian Cage, Matt Hardy & Darby Allin vs. reDragon, The Young Bucks & Hikuleo