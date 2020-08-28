wrestling / News
Adam Cole Reacts To Jon Moxley Being Named Top Wrestler In PWI 500
AEW champion Jon Moxley has earned the top spot in this year’s PWI 500. However, NXT star Adam Cole has made it clear that he’s coming for the No. 1 ranking.
Cole, who is No. 2 on the list, took to Twitter to respond to PWI choosing Moxley as the best wrestler in the world in 2020.
“#2 huh? Alright…cya soon 2021. #AdamColeBayBay #1”
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) August 28, 2020
Cole finished at the No. 18 spot in the 2019 PWI 500, while Moxley was at No. 20.
