Adam Cole Wants To Kick Jungle Boy In the Face Again, Talks AEW Stars He Wants To Wrestle
Adam Cole is officially All Elite after making his AEW debut at All Out, and his first action in an AEW ring included him delivering a superkick to Jungle Boy. During the post-show media scrum, Cole was asked which AEW talents he wants to work.
In response to the question, Cole noted that Jungle Boy was No. 1 on his list, in addition to several others he’d like to square off with (via Fightful):
“So there’s a bunch of different options, but there are definitely some people I’m looking forward to stepping into the ring with. Number one is the gentleman that I kicked tonight and that’s Jungle Boy. He is an incredibly talented young man with a huge future and a guy I would love to kick in the face again. But, oh my gosh, Darby Allin, MJF, CM Punk, Christian Cage. So many different options, so many different choices. Really, I can’t think of anyone on this roster who I wouldn’t look forward to facing, except for The Elite.”
Cole joins AEW after being with WWE NXT since 2017.
I discussed thoughts on the comparisons being made between Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole to AEW and Hall and Nash to WCW, how AEW is changing the game, the potential short-term and long-term impact on the company, and much more in our latest podcast.
