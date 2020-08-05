wrestling / News
Adam Cole: ‘Just Heard Some Really Interesting News’
August 5, 2020 | Posted by
– Former NXT World champion Adam Cole shared a tweet earlier today, commenting on hearing some interesting news. He wrote, “Just heard some really interesting news. If he is that serious about fixing this, then count me in.” You can view his tweet below.
As previously reported, Adam Cole got into an altercation with former NFL player Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee show. Cole later apologized for the incident. The incident was later recapped on last week’s episode of NXT on the USA Network.
Whether Cole’s tweet is something pertaining to Pat McAfee or another topic is not yet clear.
Just heard some really interesting news. If he is that serious about fixing this, then count me in.
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) August 5, 2020
