Adam Cole On Karrion Kross’s Reign As NXT Champion, Five-Five Way Match At NXT TakeOver: In Your House

In a recent interview on WWE’s The Bump, Adam Cole discussed Karrion Kross’s reign as NXT Champion, the five-way match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Adam Cole on Karrion Kross’s reign as NXT Champion: “I do think Kross is pretty good. If he was terrible, he wouldn’t be the NXT Champion. However, I do think he has been given every single platform to succeed. Again, that’s what I meant by the cool music, the girl, and the awesome lights and the smoke machine. NXT has done everything to make Kross feel like one in a million and as special as possible. The problem is when the bell rings, he could never touch somebody like me. I had to start from the ground up and work my way to become the longest-reigning NXT Champion of all time. A guy like Adam Cole shouldn’t, on paper, be someone who is the NXT Champion for 403 days, but I was. I let every single scenario I’ve been in and every opportunity I got, I knocked it out of the park, and I exceeded expectations.”

On the Fatal Five-Way title match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House and wishing it was a singles match between he and Kross: “Yes. I think Kross has tricked people into thinking that he’s tougher or more of a fighting champion by saying, ‘I want to fight all four guys.’ Of course, he does. That’s very ideal for him. Like I said, and I stand by this, the idea of Kross having to go live on a TakeOver against me, knowing how I feel about him, [he’s] terrified thinking. ‘My, God, Adam Cole is going to run circles around me,’ because he knows that’s what will happen; this is easier for him [to have a Fatal 5-Way] in some ways. By easier, I mean the embarrassment of having to go one-on-one with Adam Cole. Of course, there is a part of me that wishes it was a one-on-one match, but this is the situation I’m in. I’m getting the chance again to fight for the most precious prize to me in all of WWE. If that means it’s a one-on-one with Kross or a Fatal 5-Way at TakeOver: In Your House, it doesn’t matter because I can’t be touched right now.”

On his hatred for Kyle O’Reilly and wanting to capture the NXT title once again: “The hatred that I’ve had for Kyle O’Reilly is one of my strongest emotions. The disdain that I have for Karrion Kross and the disappointment of his NXT Championship reign is strong. But you know what emotion is the strongest? It’s regaining the NXT Championship. That’s on the forefront of my mind. That is my focus, and that’s what I’m walking into TakeOver to do. If I can hurt Kyle in the process, great! If I can embarrass Karrion Kross in the process, great! But the most important thing to me is regaining the NXT Championship back. Nothing can top that.”