Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly Announced For EVOLVE Meet & Greets
– EVOLVE announced that Adam Cole will be at EVOLVE 143 and 144 for meet and greets. Meanwhile, Kyle O’Reilly will join Cole and Roderick Strong at the EVOLVE 144 meet and greet.
You can see the full announcement and lineups for the meet and greet below.
Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly Return: We’ve heard the fans in Florida ask for the return of EVOLVE. We’ve heard the demands for Meet & Greets with NXT Superstars. EVOLVE will deliver on January 17th in Ybor City, FL and January 18th in Orlando, FL. NXT Champion Adam Cole will be at both events for picture and autograph opportunities. We also have breaking news that Kyle O’Reilly will join fellow Undisputed Era members Roderick Strong and Cole on January 18th in Orlando. Here are the current list confirmed for Meet & Greets:
EVOLVE 143 In Ybor City, FL
-NXT Champion Adam Cole
-NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong
-Dominik Dijakovic
EVOLVE 144 in Orlando, FL
-NXT Champion Adam Cole
-NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong
-NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O’Reilly
-NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley
-Johnny Gargano
-Candice LaRea
-Dominik Dijakovic
-Cameron Grimes
The Meet & Greets will take place before the EVOLVE events each night. You must have a ticket to the EVOLVE event to take part in the Meet & Greets. Tickets start at just $15 at Etix.com. Meet & Greet pricing will be available soon in the WWNLive.com Shop.
