wrestling / News
Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly Face-to-Face, More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
August 3, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced a match and several segments for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the card below for next Tuesday’s episode, which will return to USA Network after a couple of weeks on SYFY due to the Olympics:
* Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly have a face-to-face
* Raquel breaks her silence on Dakota Kai
* Ember Moon vs. Sarray
* Ilja Dragunov appears live
Next Tuesday on @USA_Network!
🔥 @AdamColePro & @KORcombat come face to face
🔥 @WWEEmberMoon vs. @SarrayWWE
🔥 @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR comes to #WWENXT
🔥 @RaquelWWE breaks her silence pic.twitter.com/GGIwl6j4W5
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 4, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes On His Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release, AEW’s Philosophy On Free Agent Signings
- Chris Jericho Responds To Vince McMahon’s Comments On WWE Not Seeing AEW As Competition
- Backstage Rumor on Adam Cole Contract Expiration Being Tied to Release of Canyon Ceman
- Eric Bischoff On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release, WWE Allowing Marquee Talent To Potentially Sign With AEW