Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly Face-to-Face, More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

August 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 8-10-21

WWE has announced a match and several segments for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the card below for next Tuesday’s episode, which will return to USA Network after a couple of weeks on SYFY due to the Olympics:

* Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly have a face-to-face
* Raquel breaks her silence on Dakota Kai
* Ember Moon vs. Sarray
* Ilja Dragunov appears live

