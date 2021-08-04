Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly Face-to-Face, More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a match and several segments for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the card below for next Tuesday’s episode, which will return to USA Network after a couple of weeks on SYFY due to the Olympics:

* Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly have a face-to-face

* Raquel breaks her silence on Dakota Kai

* Ember Moon vs. Sarray

* Ilja Dragunov appears live