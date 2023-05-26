Adam Cole Says Kyle O’Reilly Is In Good Spirits, Can’t Wait To Return To Ring

Kyle O’Reilly has been out of action for almost a year, and Adam Cole recently gave an update on O’Reilly’s status. O’Reilly has been out with injury since after the June 8th, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite, and Cole talked about O’Reilly’s progress in an interview with Barstool Rasslin’.

“He’s doing good,” Cole said of O’Reilly (per Fightful). “He’s in good spirits, he’s on the right track. There is nothing that Kyle wants to do more than come back to work, especially now that Roderick Strong is here and things like that. Again, he is one of the toughest guys I’ve ever met for sure.”

Cole added, “Everyone keep your fingers and toes crossed, Kyle’s doing awesome, he’s seeing great great progress and hopefully we’ll see him very very soon.”