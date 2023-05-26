wrestling / News
Adam Cole Says Kyle O’Reilly Is In Good Spirits, Can’t Wait To Return To Ring
May 26, 2023 | Posted by
Kyle O’Reilly has been out of action for almost a year, and Adam Cole recently gave an update on O’Reilly’s status. O’Reilly has been out with injury since after the June 8th, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite, and Cole talked about O’Reilly’s progress in an interview with Barstool Rasslin’.
“He’s doing good,” Cole said of O’Reilly (per Fightful). “He’s in good spirits, he’s on the right track. There is nothing that Kyle wants to do more than come back to work, especially now that Roderick Strong is here and things like that. Again, he is one of the toughest guys I’ve ever met for sure.”
Cole added, “Everyone keep your fingers and toes crossed, Kyle’s doing awesome, he’s seeing great great progress and hopefully we’ll see him very very soon.”
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Tomorrow’s WWE Night of Champions: Vince McMahon Not In Jeddah, More
- Notes On Seth Rollins’ WWE Spot After Taking On Captain America: New World Order Role
- Tony Khan Gives Update On Sting’s In-Ring Future, Wants Him To Stay As Long As He Wants To
- Bully Ray Critiques Sabu Appearing on Last Night’s AEW Dynamite