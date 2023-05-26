wrestling / News

Adam Cole Says Kyle O’Reilly Is In Good Spirits, Can’t Wait To Return To Ring

May 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Kyle O'Reilly Image Credit: AEW

Kyle O’Reilly has been out of action for almost a year, and Adam Cole recently gave an update on O’Reilly’s status. O’Reilly has been out with injury since after the June 8th, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite, and Cole talked about O’Reilly’s progress in an interview with Barstool Rasslin’.

“He’s doing good,” Cole said of O’Reilly (per Fightful). “He’s in good spirits, he’s on the right track. There is nothing that Kyle wants to do more than come back to work, especially now that Roderick Strong is here and things like that. Again, he is one of the toughest guys I’ve ever met for sure.”

Cole added, “Everyone keep your fingers and toes crossed, Kyle’s doing awesome, he’s seeing great great progress and hopefully we’ll see him very very soon.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Cole, AEW, Kyle O'Reilly, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading