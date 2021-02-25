wrestling / News

Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, & Pat McAfee React to Cole’s Roderick Strong Betrayal

February 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Adam Cole’s betrayal of Roderick Strong has people talking, and Cole himself addressed the attack after NXT. As noted, Cole turned on Strong and low blowed him at the end of tonight’s show. Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, & Pat McAfee all posted to social media to comment.

Cole offered an explanation, noting, “I am, and always have been, the Undisputed ERA.” Meanwhile, O’Reilly was not too pleased with Cole and McAfee was happy to reinforce what he’s been saying about Cole for months, as you can see below:

