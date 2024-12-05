Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly Win Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal On AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly were co-winners of the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal and will face off next week as a result. Wednesday night’s show saw Cole and O’Reilly pick up the win in the annual battle royale, which also saw Mark Davis, Lance Archer, Dante Martin, Brian Cage, The Butcher, Mark Davis, and Rocky Romero compete.

The final four were Cole, Brian Cage, Lance Archer, and O’Reilly. Cole and O’Reilly hit stereo kicks to knock Cage and Archer off the apron and got the joint win. The two will now face off on next week’s Dynamite, with the winner going on to face MJF for the Dynamite Dozen Ring at Worlds End.