Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly Win Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal On AEW Dynamite
Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly were co-winners of the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal and will face off next week as a result. Wednesday night’s show saw Cole and O’Reilly pick up the win in the annual battle royale, which also saw Mark Davis, Lance Archer, Dante Martin, Brian Cage, The Butcher, Mark Davis, and Rocky Romero compete.
The final four were Cole, Brian Cage, Lance Archer, and O’Reilly. Cole and O’Reilly hit stereo kicks to knock Cage and Archer off the apron and got the joint win. The two will now face off on next week’s Dynamite, with the winner going on to face MJF for the Dynamite Dozen Ring at Worlds End.
Here the rules for the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@KORCombat | @LanceHoyt | @BrianCageGMSI | @DUNKZILLADavis | @AdamColePro | @Lucha_Angel1 | @DariusMartin612 | @ActionAndretti | @AndyComplains | @IAmLioRush | @AzucarRoc | @EvilUno | @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/eYSK8jOlh8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 5, 2024
Say it ain't so Action and Lio!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@LanceHoyt | @Lucha_Angel1 | @DariusMartin612 | @ActionAndretti | @IAmLioRush pic.twitter.com/U5zEVTQkvr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 5, 2024
Who can stop the Don Callis Monsters?!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@LanceHoyt | @BrianCageGMSI | @DUNKZILLADavis | @TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/XgbnupZpyY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 5, 2024
Say goodnight, Rocky Romero!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@KORCombat | @LanceHoyt | @BrianCageGMSI | @AdamColePro | @ActionAndretti | @AndyComplains | @IAmLioRush | @AzucarRoc | @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/yDnvIeNmsQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 5, 2024
This already hasn't been pretty, but NEXT WEEK will settle it.
ADAM COLE VS KYLE O'REILLY at #WinterIsComing. Winner faces MJF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring at #AEWWorldsEnd!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@KORCombat | @AdamColePro | @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/Ttui7QtMhP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 5, 2024
