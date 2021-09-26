Adam Cole Says He’d Like to Do More NJPW Stuff

Adam Cole says that he would like to do more work in New Japan now that he potentially can. Cole is of course now part of AEW and the “Forbidden Door” is open, which he discussed during his conversation with Renee Paquette on her podcast.

“New Japan is something I’d like to do more of,” Cole said (per Fightful). “I had done a fair amount of tours, it was almost 10. I got to wrestle at Koruakan Hall and the Tokyo Dome and Sumo Hall and all these really cool venues. I enjoyed my time there and right as I was kind of find my footing there or gain momentum, that was when I left. The chance to go back there would be really cool. I think back so fondly of my time in ROH. PWG, I had some of the times of my life there. I got my start in CZW, which is where I met Jon. There’s a bunch of really cool things that I would like to do. Independent wrestling is a blast.”