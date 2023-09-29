Adam Cole Loved His Time In NXT, Talks Learning From Shawn Michaels

Adam Cole looks back fondly on his time in NXT and learning from Shawn Michaels, as he noted in a new interview. Cole was a major part of the “black and gold” era of NXT, and he spoke about his time there during an interview with Inside the Ropes. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his relationship with Shawn Michaels: “I know I’ve said this so much, but just in case, if someone doesn’t know, Shawn Michaels is my favorite pro wrestler of all time. One of the things I cherished most about my time at NXT was not only having him as a mentor and someone that I learned from, but forming a relationship with him was so surreal to me. He taught me so much. … My ability to listen to the live audience and adjust accordingly changed so much working under Shawn Michaels.”

on his time in NXT: “I loved it there. I had such a wonderful, wonderful experience. I learned so much. I got to explore more of who Adam Cole was. I feel like I grew a ton as a performer. … The love and respect I still have for all of them is absolutely through the roof.”