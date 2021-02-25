WWE News: Adam Cole Low Blows Roderick Strong on NXT, Karion Kross vs. Santos Escobar Clip

– Adam Cole has no regrets about his actions as of late, and turned on Roderick Strong on this week’s episode of NXT. On Wednesday night’s show, Cole explained his attacks on Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly, initially playing it off like he acknowledged he was wrong for his jealousy of O’Reilly and was going to try and fix things. That brought out Strong and then Finn Balor, the latter of whom attacked Cole. Strong came to Cole’s aid, only to get low blowed and called stupid by Cole as you can see below::

– WWE posted the clip of Karrion Kross beating Santos Escobar during a No DQ match on tonight’s NXT: