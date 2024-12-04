Adam Cole on His Main Goal to Win the AEW World Title

– During a recent interview with The Danny Ocean Show, Adam Cole discussed his goal of wanting to win the AEW World Title and that he’d be disappointed if he never accomplishes it. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Adam Cole on his goal to win the AEW World Title: “Absolutely winning the AEW World Championship, without question. If my career in AEW doesn’t involve me becoming the AEW World Champion at some point, I will feel disappointed. It’s been a goal of mine in every promotion I’ve ever worked for, whether it’s Ring of Honor, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, NXT, you name it.”

On the world title being his main focus after dealing with MJF: “The goal obviously is to be the guy and to have the company put everything behind you, and you carry the flag. So again it was my mission when I first joined AEW, and it will continue to be my mission. Right now, my main focus is MJF, of course, but the AEW World Title is always in the back of my head, and that is my number one goal.”

Adam Cole lost to Konosuke Takeshita last month on AEW Dynamite. As a result, he failed to gain a matchup against MJF at AEW Full Gear.