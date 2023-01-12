wrestling / News
Adam Cole Makes TV Return On AEW Dynamite
Adam Cole is back on AEW TV, making his return on this week’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Cole come out to the ring, his first appearance since AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door back in June.
Cole cut a promo thanking the fans for their support over his time away dealing with injuries, and announced that he’s back and ready to take on anyone.
