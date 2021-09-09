wrestling / News
Adam Cole Making In-Ring Debut, More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced Adam Cole’s in-ring debut and more on next week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that Cole will face Frankie Kazarian on next Wednesday’s show.
The full announced card for next week is:
* Shawn Spears (w/ Tully Blanchard) vs. Darby Allin (w/ Sting)
* Adam Cole vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Jade Cargill vs. Leyla Hirsch
