Adam Cole Making In-Ring Debut, More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced Adam Cole’s in-ring debut and more on next week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that Cole will face Frankie Kazarian on next Wednesday’s show.

The full announced card for next week is:

* Shawn Spears (w/ Tully Blanchard) vs. Darby Allin (w/ Sting)

* Adam Cole vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Jade Cargill vs. Leyla Hirsch