wrestling / News

Adam Cole Making In-Ring Debut, More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

September 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced Adam Cole’s in-ring debut and more on next week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that Cole will face Frankie Kazarian on next Wednesday’s show.

The full announced card for next week is:

* Shawn Spears (w/ Tully Blanchard) vs. Darby Allin (w/ Sting)
* Adam Cole vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Jade Cargill vs. Leyla Hirsch

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading