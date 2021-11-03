Adam Cole Is Down For a Match With Malakai Black Talks CM Punk ‘Dream Match’

Adam Cole has no shortage of potential opponents in AEW, and he discussed some of them in a new interview. Cole was a guest on the #Dork Podcast, and you can see some highlights below per Wrestling Inc:

On a possible match with Malaki Black: “I love the idea of that. We’ve really only had one serious high-profile match within NXT and it was an Extreme Rules match that a lot of people really enjoyed, so to get the chance to go toe to toe with him again in AEW would be pretty cool.”

On CM Punk being his dream match: “That’s my dream match. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it a thousand times, if I had a personal, I am not saying this is the definitive Mount Rushmore, but if I had a personal Mount Rushmore as far as wrestlers who have influenced me, CM Punk is on that list. He made me focus on promos, he introduced me to independent wrestling. I never in a million years thought I’d get the chance to maybe step into the ring with him, now the fact that’s a possibility, I’m going to be real sad if I don’t ever wrestle CM Punk”

On potentially facing Kenny Omega: “I know a lot of people have been wondering if that’s going to happen. Right now, I don’t see it as a possibility, but you never know. It’s pro wrestling, never say never.”