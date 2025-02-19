During an interview with In The Kliq (via F4WOnline), Adam Cole said he wasn’t aware of Malakai Black’s plans to leave AEW when the two hugged on an episode of Dynamite. Cole defeated Black in the match, which would be one of his last in the company. Black was released from AEW earlier this month.

Adam Cole said: “I do have a history of working with Malakai. Just an unbelievable opponent, an unbelievable guy to step in there with, and we’ve shared a lot of really cool moments together. So for me, all it was, was this personal moment between two guys who have a lot of love and respect for each other. I don’t know anything about or didn’t know anything about what his plans were and things like that. For me, it was just a cool moment with a friend after getting to work together after a long time.”