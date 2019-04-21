Various News: Adam Cole & Matt Hardy Team Up in ROH Throwback Match, WrestlePro Holds Show in Alaska (Pics, Video)

– ROH released a new throwback video featuring Matt Hardy and Adam Cole teaming up to face The Briscoes and Chris Hero & Michael Elgin. You can see the match, which was from 2014’s Wrestling’s Finest show, below:

– WrestlePro held a show in Anchorage Alaska on Saturday night. The event, titled The North will Remember, featured Taya Valkyrie, Scarlett Bordeaux, Fallah Bahh, Mick Foley, Joey Janela, Danny Maff, Colt Cabana, Johnny Impact, and more. Pics and video from the show are below:

Only in Alaska is there guns at the Merch table. Come find us, we’re right next to it!#wrestleproalaska pic.twitter.com/MbIs0cfnm4 — Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) April 21, 2019

LIVE IN ALASKA, your reigning Tag Team Champions, @Superstar_KM and @fallahgram1 successfully retained their championships vs. The Heavenly Bodies, @justinCorino/@DonOfDesirePro n with a tear in his eye, and pizza in fallah’s hand, here’s what they had to say!#WrestleProAlaska pic.twitter.com/QHfv6SozVK — WrestlePro (@WrestlePro) April 21, 2019