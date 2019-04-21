wrestling / News

Various News: Adam Cole & Matt Hardy Team Up in ROH Throwback Match, WrestlePro Holds Show in Alaska (Pics, Video)

April 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– ROH released a new throwback video featuring Matt Hardy and Adam Cole teaming up to face The Briscoes and Chris Hero & Michael Elgin. You can see the match, which was from 2014’s Wrestling’s Finest show, below:

– WrestlePro held a show in Anchorage Alaska on Saturday night. The event, titled The North will Remember, featured Taya Valkyrie, Scarlett Bordeaux, Fallah Bahh, Mick Foley, Joey Janela, Danny Maff, Colt Cabana, Johnny Impact, and more. Pics and video from the show are below:

