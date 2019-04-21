wrestling / News
Various News: Adam Cole & Matt Hardy Team Up in ROH Throwback Match, WrestlePro Holds Show in Alaska (Pics, Video)
– ROH released a new throwback video featuring Matt Hardy and Adam Cole teaming up to face The Briscoes and Chris Hero & Michael Elgin. You can see the match, which was from 2014’s Wrestling’s Finest show, below:
– WrestlePro held a show in Anchorage Alaska on Saturday night. The event, titled The North will Remember, featured Taya Valkyrie, Scarlett Bordeaux, Fallah Bahh, Mick Foley, Joey Janela, Danny Maff, Colt Cabana, Johnny Impact, and more. Pics and video from the show are below:
Inside look at the setup for “The North Will Remember” here in #alaska, complete with #oldschool red, white, and blue ropes!#prowrestling #wrestlepro #wearewrestlepro #entertainment #wrestleproalaska pic.twitter.com/OikutAA3H4
— WrestlePro (@WrestlePro) April 20, 2019
Special guest @Lady_Scarlett13 will be not only wrestling….but singing the National Anthem tonight for @WrestlePro Alaska! #wrestleproalaska pic.twitter.com/LjK2gvj9Ho
— WrestlePro (@WrestlePro) April 20, 2019
Only in Alaska is there guns at the Merch table. Come find us, we’re right next to it!#wrestleproalaska pic.twitter.com/MbIs0cfnm4
— Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) April 21, 2019
Meet and greet with @BD_CraigSteele , @ChrisQueling , and @Mario_Bokara here in Alaska before #thenorthwillremember begins!!#wrestlepro #wrestleproalaska #wearewrestlepro #prowrestling pic.twitter.com/subuH4KPnY
— WrestlePro (@WrestlePro) April 21, 2019
LIVE IN ALASKA, your reigning Tag Team Champions, @Superstar_KM and @fallahgram1 successfully retained their championships vs. The Heavenly Bodies, @justinCorino/@DonOfDesirePro n with a tear in his eye, and pizza in fallah’s hand, here’s what they had to say!#WrestleProAlaska pic.twitter.com/QHfv6SozVK
— WrestlePro (@WrestlePro) April 21, 2019
@WrestlePro @Superstar_KM Hot Tag #WrestleProAlaska pic.twitter.com/myOvLfGiFf
— B Mobile 🐺 (@B_Mobile1) April 21, 2019
The #humanrocket @LeonStGiovanni prepares to enter the #sullivanarena in Alaska for the #fatalfourway Match where the #gold #championship is on the line!!#prowrestling #wrestlepro #wearewrestlepro #wrestleproalaska pic.twitter.com/20SU3zZdLZ
— WrestlePro (@WrestlePro) April 21, 2019
Miles away in #alaska, @DannyMaff1 transformed himself into a different animal aiming to make an “impact” against #ImpactWrestling Champion Johnny Impact!#prowrestling #wrestlepro #wearewrestlepro #wrestleproalaska pic.twitter.com/zgpKE5eHaM
— WrestlePro (@WrestlePro) April 21, 2019
The #buzzkiller @buckneverstops is ready for a buzz worthy main event here in Alaska!#prowrestling #wrestlepro #wearewrestlepro #wrestleproalaska pic.twitter.com/G7Y22HrF2U
— WrestlePro (@WrestlePro) April 21, 2019
ALASKA DOESNT GET COOL SHIT LIKE THIS. @buckneverstops @Superstar_KM @WrestlePro #WrestleProAlaska pic.twitter.com/4VmdgKqOJ9
— B Mobile 🐺 (@B_Mobile1) April 21, 2019
@JANELABABY almost died in the ring when @buckneverstops drove him through TWO doors! @WrestlePro #WrestleProAlaska pic.twitter.com/nGzVwcj792
— Brian Sison (@TheBrianSison) April 21, 2019
Aweome match with @TheTayaValkyrie @Lady_Scarlett13 @katarinasinfamy @WrestlePro #WrestleProAlaska pic.twitter.com/Wemncqe2WL
— B Mobile 🐺 (@B_Mobile1) April 21, 2019
❄️ Thank you Anchorage Alaska for being so welcoming to our entire crew these last few days! Thank you @WrestlePro for having me be part of this ground breaking event! And thank you @RealMickFoley for letting me fan girl 😝Awesome to finally meet you!!! 🙌🏻 Until next time Alaska! pic.twitter.com/oUxQZcSGX7
— Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) April 21, 2019
