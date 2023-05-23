Adam Cole Had Mentally Prepared For Life After Wrestling, Talks Goals Now That He’s Back

Adam Cole had a difficult recovery process from the concussion he suffered last year, and he recently talked about what he’d planned to do if he was forced to retire. Cole appeared on the Swerve City Podcast and talked about how he prepared to move on from wrestling if he had been unable to return. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On having mentally prepared for life after wrestling: “I’m not kidding, and I’m sorry because this sounds like such a standard answer, but I really do mean this. I was mentally preparing to have to start a new life without wrestling. That was so difficult for me. I’m thinking, maybe I’ll Twitch stream. Maybe I’ll do something in gaming. Maybe I’ll start a wrestling school. I was really, mentally trying to prepare myself for that happening.”

On his goals now that he’s back: “Being cleared and being able to come back and travel again and being on an airplane, walk out to the ring, and have a match; my goal going forward is just be able to continue to wrestle. When I was able to come back and wrestle Daniel Garcia, and be out there with Britt and the fans, and the confetti came down, it was my favorite moment of my career because of how much it meant to me and how for months and months, I thought I wasn’t going to be able to come back. At this point, of course I have goals like, I want to move up the ranks in AEW and challenge for and maybe someday be a world champion and travel and do more things and awesome stuff within wrestling. At this point, when I wake up, there is a whole new appreciation for this job. I never lost appreciation for wrestling, but now, after going through what I went through, I’m not kidding, every single week I show up at TV and I’m like, ‘I have the best job in the world. This is incredible.’ Wrestling week to week, that’s the main goal.”