Adam Cole and MJF Comment On Scope Of Headlining All In

Speaking during the post-event media scrum at AEW All In, MJF and Adam Cole shared their thoughts on the audience attitude around their main event match (via Fightful). MJF stated that the duo exemplify the peak of professional wrestling currently and saw no end in sight for their popularity. You can find a few highlights and watch the complete media conference below.

Cole on his mindset going into the headliner match: “It’s a combination of a couple things. First of all, again, being involved in a show like All In and it being such a large event, of course you’re like, ‘This is incredible, to be in the opening of the show and the closing of the show. But then naturally, as an entertainer, as a wrestler, there is that fear of, ‘Are they going to be as invested in the main event as they are in the beginning? Are they gonna see too much of us? But both of us, and really everybody was really confident that the crowd was gonna be with us, considering how much they’ve been invested in me and Max. So I’m glad that we did it, but there was a little bit of reservation and fear. But now looking back on it, it’s like, ‘Man, I wouldn’t have changed anything.’”

MJF on the pair’s reception by the All In crowd: “We were stupid over. Oh, duh. What are you, fucking nuts? Also, let me tell you something. There was one take I heard online. ‘But what if it ruins their pop later?’ Bro, it’s Better Than You, Bay Bay. This is the hottest thing in professional wrestling. It was louder the second time. So shut the fuck up. Don’t worry about my pops, okay. I’m MJF, that’s Adam Cole, you don’t gotta worry about us fucking getting a pop.”

MJF on getting a babyface reception from the fans: “It’s never been a goal for me to get people to like me in my life [laughs]. I’m starting to freaking dig it, though. I’m being honest. Listen, you were in there with me, downstairs was getting a little, you know. They were chanting my name loud. It was awesome. Honestly, I’m falling in love with it more and more. Look, like I said, I’m not perfect, I’m a scumbag, but I’m ready to be everybody’s scumbag. I’m ready to be your scumbag. I’m digging it, man. I’m having fucking fun, and god, does it feel great to be over. I love it. I love being the most over MFer in wrestling right now. It’s the best.”