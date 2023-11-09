Adam Cole Sends MJF Message Of Support Following AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole says he has full faith in MJF to defend their ROH World Tag Team Titles at AEW Full Gear. MJF is set to defend the titles against The Gunns at Full Gear with a mystery partner due to Cole being out of action with an ankle injury. Cole posted to Twitter toward the end of tonight’s Dynamite expressing his faith in his tag partner to defend the titles.

Cole wrote:

“It kills me that I can’t be there by your side. But I have no doubt in my mind you will rise to the occasion. It’s just what we do. Don’t ever for a second doubt how goddamn great you are. You got this brochacho.”