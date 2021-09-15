Adam Cole Never Heard Manager Pitch From WWE, Talks Potentially Working On-Screen With Britt Baker

If there was a pitch for Adam Cole to be a manager on WWE’s main roster, Cole says he never heard about it. The AEW star spoke with TV Insider promoting his match tonight against Frankie Kazarian on Dynamite and addressed the report that there was a creative plan to turn Keith Lee heel and have Cole manage him should he re-sign.

Cole also discussed being in the same company as girlfriend Britt Baker and potentially doing some on-screen work with her. You can check out the highlights below:

On reports that WWE had pitched a managerial role for him on the main roster: “I personally have never heard anything regarding that. I touched base a little bit on how my meeting with Vince McMahon went really well. We talked for about 30 minutes. He had a lot of complimentary things to say. As far as hearing that specific thing, that was not something I heard about. My four years with NXT was fantastic. My four years with WWE was awesome, but at the end of the day, I wanted to end up with AEW. Now that I’m here, I’m stoked.”

On what he takes from his experience in NXT: “I’ve been so open with how much of a relationship I formed with Shawn Michaels. He is an idol of mine. A guy I look at as the greatest professional wrestler of all-time. To have the chance to work under him was really cool. Triple H as well treated me with nothing but respect and is someone I learned so much from, whether it be things that may seem small but are a big deal in the ring or a work ethic. I feel like the pro wrestler I am today is a lot better than Adam Cole was four years ago. A lot of that is because of my time in NXT. ”

On being able to be on the same schedule as Britt Baker: “It’s so nice. Britt has been blowing up and is all over the place. I’m so happy for her and proud of what she accomplished. But because our schedules were so different, there were very few times we got to spend time together. She is excited about the idea of me being able to give her suggestions or give my thoughts on things. I love the idea of her giving her opinion to me as well. With me and Britt, it has always been a joint effort. To get to spend real quality time together is nothing but a positive for a relationship. ”

On possibly working with Baker onscreen in AEW: “I know Britt is carving out her own niche in the pro wrestling world and I want to make sure she continues to do that. But the idea of eventually getting to work with her onscreen is really cool. We only got to work together for a little bit on the independents right before I went to NXT. I had a blast. Whether it’s matches or promos, I really enjoyed it. Eventually, I would love to do some stuff with Britt.”