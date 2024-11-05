Adam Cole Says He Was Never Told Of Any Plans To Be Manager On WWE Main Roster

Adam Cole says that he was never personally told of plans for him to be a manager on WWE Raw or Smackdown. Back in September of 2021, it was reported that there were plans before Cole exited WWE for him to come up to the main roster as a manager. The AEW star was asked about the report in an appearance on Stick To Wrestling recently and said that while such discussions could have happened, they never made it to him.

“I truly do mean this,” Cole began (per Fightful). “Pro wrestling is wild and I know there are discussions that go that not all of us hear about. No one ever personally told me, ‘Hey, we want to bring you to Raw or SmackDown to be a manager.'”

He continued, “I’m not saying that was never discussed amongst people without my knowledge. I certainly think it’s possible, but as far as them bringing me into a room and saying, ‘We want to keep you, but we want to use you as a manager,’ I never had that discussion.”

Cole joined AEW at All Out 2021 and is currently in a feud with MJF.