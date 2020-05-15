Adam Cole Wants a New Day vs. Undisputed Era Match, Says New Day Feels The Same, Talks Comparisons Between The Groups

Speaking on this week’s The Bump, Adam Cole discussed the idea of a potential New Day vs. Undisputed Era match and how both sides want the match to happen. Cole was helping the hosts break down the events of Money in the Bank and was asked about the New Day retaining their Smackdown Tag Team Championships at the PPV. He talked about how fans have been wanting a match between the two, which was teased a bit when the brand tag team champions (Viking Raiders, New Day, Undisputed Era) battled at Survivor Series.

Cole also talked about how fans often compare the two and how there are so few factions in WWE these days. You can check out highlights and the full video below:

On a potential match between New Day and Undisputed Era: “The truth is, when I think of The New Day and I think of the Undisputed Era, pretty much since UE formed and The New Day has been around, which has been for a long time, people have fantasized at this idea of The New Day and the Undisputed Era clashing. A little bit of it leading up to the Survivor Series, there was some time where UE was getting in there with The New Day. And I’ll tell you, of a team, of a group of men, of a faction, faction warfare that I would love to see, I know the Undisputed Era vs The New Day is something I would love to see. I know for a fact that The New Day feels the same way. And I know a lot of fans all over the world would love to see it. So I would love the chance to get in there with the The New Day, I really would.”

On people comparing the two groups: “Listen, I think we’re certainly in the discussion for greatest faction of all-time. I think we’ve proven that with our tenure, with our run. And the beautiful thing is, we’re just getting started. But again, not to go back to this, but this is even more of a reason as to why I want the Undisputed Era vs. The New Day. Because I do think in modern times, when you think about factions and groups, they’re few and far between now. So that’s [why] so many people compare the New Day and the Undisputed Era. That’s why this match, it needs to happen. It needs to happen whether it’s on Raw, Smackdown, NXT, a giant WWE PPV. This match needs to happen, so we can settle it once and for all: who is the greatest faction in WWE. [stage whispers] It’s the Undisputed Era.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s The Bump with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.