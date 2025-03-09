In an interview with Renee Paquette for Up Close (via Fightful), Adam Cole said he’s not close to being done with the wrestling business yet and believes he still has a lot to offer. Cole currently wrestles for AEW and returned from injury last year.

Adam Cole said: “To me, there’s just no other choice. I know these challenges have been difficult, but everyone goes through their own challenges in their own way. I’m not even close to wanting to be done with wrestling. I feel like I have a lot more to offer, especially here in AEW, so even with these roadblocks or with these challenges, my mentality has just never changed. I’m fully confident that I’ll be able to come back from all this and have the best years of my career ahead of me.”