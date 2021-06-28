Adam Cole On NXT Being Labeled As Developmental Brand, Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott Being Breakout Star In NXT

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Adam Cole discussed Roderick Strong’s NXT return, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott being a breakout star in NXT, and much more. You can read highlights from Adam Cole below.

Adam Cole on Roderick Strong’s return to NXT as leader of The Diamond Mine: “Roddy is probably the toughest opponent I’ve ever been in the ring with as far as like when you’re done wrestling Roddy, you definitely feel like you wrestled. He brings it. He always has and always will. So, the idea of him being at the forefront of this entire group, I think it’s scary for the entire brand. It’s definitely scary for Kushida. It looks like he’s made his name present there in that sense. So, I think it’s really cool in some senses to kind of see Roddy find this new crew and this new group. He looks as confident as ever, but I really hope Roddy stays out of my way because the idea of having to deal with him this tense and this fired up is something I’m not ready to deal with right now. I’m gonna be honest. Roddy’s on fire. I can tell.”

On one of the talents that stands out to him on the NXT roster: “Swerve Scott is somebody I’ve always had my eyes on. With this new group he has, I feel like he’s really hitting his stride. To me, there’s always been something about him that stuck with me. I don’t know if a lot of people know this, but I’m originally from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. I met Isaiah Scott in Lancaster and I directed him towards the training academy that I was going to and I kind of watched him grow as a talent through the independents, all across the world. So, to see him land in NXT has been really cool, and again I knew kind of from the beginning that he was going to be really, really good. He’s a guy I am 1000 percent keeping my eye on. Like I think a year from now, you’re really, really going to see what he’s capable of.”

On NXT being labeled as a developmental brand: “It bothers me a lot, to some extent. I try to be glass half full in a lot of ways. Of course, there is an aspect to NXT and the Performance Center where there is developmental. There are people who get hired with wrestling experience or no wrestling experience, and there is that process of hopefully getting to the point where they end up on NXT. To say that the roster of people who are on NXT every single week as far as developmental goes, I really do believe we’re on the same level as the guys on Raw and SmackDown. The process of development is something that happens all the time. I’ve been wrestling for over 13 years, and I’m constantly developing. I don’t ever want to get out of developmental. It’s so cool for me to be around guys like Shawn Michaels or Triple H or Matt Bloom. They are open to admitting that they are still learning. If those guys are open about learning, we definitely better be open to it. I’ve always kept that mentality and thought process that, if I’m not getting better every year and every match, I’ve got to get out of it. I’m proudly developing, in that sense.”

