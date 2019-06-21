Adam Cole: NXT TakeOver Crowds Are The Best In Wrestling

– NXT Champion Adam Cole did an interview with Guide Live, hitting multiple topics. Below are some highlights.

On The Crowds At NXT TakeOver: “I think at this point it’s safe to say that the TakeOver crowds are some of, if not the best crowds in all of pro wrestling. I think there’s two big factors: One, I think that the relationship that the wrestlers have with the fans, and the fans have with the wrestlers is something that you can’t really put a price on. A lot of these fans — we were just talking about me wrestling Johnny and knowing those guys for almost 10 years — a lot of these fans have followed all of our careers for our entire careers. So, when they see us get to this point, they’re just as excited for us as we are for ourselves. They feel like they’ve gone along on the journey with us.

“On top of that, the fans go into NXT: TakeOvers and they want the shows to be awesome. They know based on past experience that they’re going to get 100% effort and just a really exciting, innovative, hard-hitting pro wrestling show. So, they come in excited. Even before a lot of the matches even get started, they’re amped up, they’re fired up, and it creates this really cool atmosphere not just for them, but for us.”

On ‘Bay Bay’ Going Sports Mainstream: “Oh, man. That is so cool. It’s so funny because when this thing started — I’ve been doing “Adam Cole, bay-bay!” now for 10 years — and when it first started on the independents it was just something I would do. Literally for years. And the fans would boo, or they wouldn’t do anything. It was just part of my character. And then somewhere along the way when I started to kind of gain the respect of the fans, I was a guy who had been around for a little while, people started doing it with me. Next thing you know, it’s incredible how much this thing has caught on. Like you said, not just in the world of wrestling but outside of it having people acknowledge it and talk about it. It’s pretty surreal when someone like MLB mentions you by name.”

On His Relationship With Britt Baker: “The thing is me and Britt, when we started dating actually, we did long distance. So, for the longest time me and Britt were accustomed to kind of being away from each other, but still keeping in contact, supporting one another, and all that stuff. Obviously, the busier the both of us get, the more time away from each other that we’re going to have. But she’s the best, man. She works harder than anybody that I know. It’s amazing how far she’s come along. I’m incredibly proud of her and her accomplishments. But she feels the exact same way about me. For many people that know, she will come and watch as many TakeOvers as she can, and is as supportive as she possibly can be. I’m very lucky to have her in my life, and have someone as supportive as she is.”