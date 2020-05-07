wrestling / News
WWE News: Adam Cole Comments on NXT Title Defense, Highlights From NXT Women’s Title Match
– Adam Cole appeared in a backstage video commenting on his win over Velveteen Dream on tonight’s NXT. You can see video below of Cole discussing his defends:
– WWE posted the following highlight clip from Charlotte Flair’s NXT Women’s Championship defends against Io Shirai. Flair lost by DQ but retained her title:
