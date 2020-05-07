wrestling / News

WWE News: Adam Cole Comments on NXT Title Defense, Highlights From NXT Women’s Title Match

May 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Adam Cole NXT Takeover: Portland

– Adam Cole appeared in a backstage video commenting on his win over Velveteen Dream on tonight’s NXT. You can see video below of Cole discussing his defends:

– WWE posted the following highlight clip from Charlotte Flair’s NXT Women’s Championship defends against Io Shirai. Flair lost by DQ but retained her title:

