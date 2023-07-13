Adam Cole On AEW All In’s Ticket Sales, His Anticipation For The Show

AEW All In has done impressive ticket sales to date, and Adam Cole recently weighed in on the numbers. Cole recently spoke with BBC Sounds for a new interview and you can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the show’s ticket sales: “It’s absolutely unbelievable. I think it’s a massive testament to AEW and kind of the brand that we’ve built and the excitement surrounding AEW as a whole, for sure. Obviously, this is a huge deal, our first time over in the U.K., but it’s an even bigger deal than me or so many other people -– fans and wrestlers included –- imagined. The fact that we’re doing Wembley freaking Stadium is unbelievable … the fact that we’ve sold over 65,000 tickets without a single person or match announced, is pretty wild.”

On his anticipation for the show: “It feels like it’s gonna be one of the most special and exciting and electric atmospheres that I’ve ever been involved in. Obviously, the U.K. fans are some of the best fans in the entire world, without question, so getting to be around 65,000 plus of those fans is incredibly exciting. I never in a million years thought I was going to get the chance to perform at Wembley Stadium, and in 2023 that exists thanks to AEW. I performed in front of 200 people in the U.K., And they are some of the rowdiest and best and most involved wrestling fans on the planet. To have 65,000 plus, I don’t know if I’m ready for it.”