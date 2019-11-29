wrestling / News
Adam Cole On Being On Set For CM Punk’s WWE Backstage Return, Possible New Undisputed Era Members
– Adam Cole spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview discussing CM Punk’s WWE Backstage return and more. You can check out some highlights below:
On being on set for CM Punk’s surprise WWE Backstage appearance: “Everyone who has followed me knows that CM Punk has been a major influence of mine, especially on the independent scene. He was a guy I looked up to and studied, and someone I really, really enjoyed watching. It was so cool to be there and see him on Backstage, and I had no idea that was going to happen.”
On his matches at NXT Takeover and Survivor Series: “This is what I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve worked my whole career to get to this point.”
On a potential invitation to Punk to join the Undisputed Era: “The Undisputed Era, the four that we are, couldn’t get any better. We’re the flag-bearers of the NXT brand, and we are perfect the way we are. I wouldn’t add a male, I wouldn’t add a female, and we won’t add CM Punk.”
