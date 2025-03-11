Adam Cole On His Friendship With Young Bucks, Loves Being Around Them In AEW

Adam Cole recently opened up about his friendship with The Young Bucks and being able to work with them in AEW. Cole weighed in on his relationship with the two AEW EVPs in his appearance on Close Up with Renee Paquette, looking back at their time together pre-AEW.

“I’ve known Matt and Nick practically my whole career,” Cole said (per Fightful). “It’s been a really, really long time since I’ve known them, and they are two of the best guys in the entire world, two of the most talented guys in the entire world, too, whether working with them at Pro Wrestling Guerilla or at Ring of Honor and stuff like that.”

He continued, “So the cool thing was, too, even before I got to AEW, I had always kept in touch with Matt and Nick. We always had a relationship. But I remember leading up to being able to debut at AEW, one of the biggest things was, ‘Oh my god, I’m so excited I’m gonna get to see Matt and Nick every week.’ So, I love them. They’re one of the greatest tag teams, if not the greatest of all time. They really, really are, and two just incredible guys. So it’s really, really, really awesome to get to be around them again.”

The Bucks were last on AEW TV at AEW Fright Night Dynamite when they lost the Tag Team Championships to Private Party.