Adam Cole on His Past Issues With Sleepwalking

– During a recent appearance on Wrestle Buddies, AEW wrestler Adam Cole revealed that he’s had issues with sleepwalking in the past. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I grew out of [sleepwalking]. I used to wake up on the floor, sometimes face down when I was like, 15. I was like, What am I doing down here?’ … Sometimes I would wake up mid-conversation with somebody and I’m like, ‘Oh, sorry, I’m sleepwalking,’ and they’re like, ‘Yeah, you are. Just go back to bed.’ So, I used to do it all the time.”