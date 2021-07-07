Adam Cole On How He Got Involved With UpUpDownDown’s ‘DaParty’

In an interview with Fightful, Adam Cole spoke about how he linked up with UpUpDownDown’s ‘DaParty’, the Uno group that includes himself, Xavier Woods, Cesaro and Tyler Breeze.

He said: “So, it was right around when the pandemic started and, you know, like he says, I was friends or friendly with Cesaro, Breeze, Woods, but those guys were doing content consistently with UpUpDownDown. I’d only been there sporadically. Then they had made the decision, ‘Hey, we want to start doing more content since we can’t provide as much content with the pandemic starting and we want to do Uno. We need a fourth guy,’ and they all had a meeting, I guess, and were like, ‘Who could be the fourth dude?’ They were like, ‘Well, Adam Cole really likes video games and Adam Cole seems like a cool dude. Let’s ask him and honestly, if it doesn’t work, we don’t like it, we don’t have chemistry with him, then we’ll just look for somebody else.’ So, I was kinda on trial in the beginning. Which I didn’t even know. But, literally halfway through the first episode they knew, I knew. It was like we’d been doing it forever. One of the coolest things with that is, again, those three have become three of my best friends now through this whole thing. I just love those guys to death. Like you had briefly touched on, it is so true. I get just as many comments or notifications or whatever it is about DaParty and about UpUpDownDown as I do about wrestling now. Because, again, to read stuff like—and it’s important not to brush over this—but, to read stuff like, ‘Hey, you don’t understand what I was going through. This happened through the pandemic, me and my friends get together and it’s the hardest we laugh every single week and you guys make my week just by four guys virtually playing Uno.’ It’s crazy, but it’s amazing. That’s why it’s so important to me and Breeze and Woods and Cesaro.“