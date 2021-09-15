Adam Cole on How His Appearance at AEW All Out Was Kept a Secret, When He Made His Decision

– In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, AEW’s Adam Cole discussed his decision to sign with the promotion over WWE. Cole makes his AEW in-ring debut on tonight’s Dynamite against Frankie Kazarian. Below are some highlights.

Adam Cole on when he made the decision to sign with AEW: “My actual decision was literally only a couple days before [the pay-per-view]. I was awake in bed, it was close to 1 in the morning, and I was imagining being involved in AEW. That thought gave me such an excited feeling. I was so giddy I couldn’t even sleep. I loved the idea of coming to All Elite Wrestling, and that’s when I knew what I needed to do.”

Cole on keeping his appearance a secret: “I didn’t even fly into Chicago [the site of All Out], I flew into a different city the day before. I didn’t even stay in the same hotel as Bryan [Danielson]. We showed up to the building while the show was going on, and we waited outside in a trailer. The locker room didn’t even know until the absolute last moment. It was the most secretive debut I’ve ever been involved in, and Tony Khan took every measure to make this as big of a surprise as possible.”