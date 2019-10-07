Adam Cole On How NXT Locker Room Reacted to USA Network Announcement, His Feud with Johnny Gargano

– Adam Cole spoke with PWInsider’s Mike Johnson last week just before NXT debuted in full on USA, discussing his feud with Johnny Gargano and more. Highlights are below:

On the injury he suffered: “Yeah, so unfortunately again, my wrist is fractured. It’s not ideal, not the ideal situation. But with tonight’s debut two hours on the USA Network, again big championship match with Matt Riddle, there’s no way I’m going to miss it. So I’m going to make sure this thing is good and taped up and taken care of the right way. But yeah, the show must go on. So we got to go and have a great title match tonight.”

On being the first NXT Champion on USA Network: “I’m glad you brought that up because sometimes I don’t think I do enough reflecting because so much stuff happened so fast all the time. But specifically with this move to USA, I’m thinking about how I worked for 10 years all over the world through the States, Japan, Europe, Australia, Mexico, wherever, all up and down the independence to finally end up here, like you said, as the flagship guy with NXT’s move to officially becoming a third brand officially moving to the USA Network. It’s huge. It’s a lot of pressure, but it’s a pressure that I’m used to. It’s a pressure that I enjoy and yeah, I’m very honored.”

On how the locker room reacted to the USA Network announcement: “Yeah, so first of all, when we found out, we technically officially found out when the world found out. We had an idea that something was happening the day before, but nothing was officially set in stone. So when all the fans and everybody across the world found out, that was when we were like, “Okay, this is happening.” So it felt like it happened overnight. But yeah, as far as the move to television, obviously, like I was saying, it’s a lot more pressure. Guys who’ve never worked on television before, but guys who are very proud of what the NXT brand is, having this new added pressure of working live television every week just adds a different energy in the locker room. It’s more tense, but it’s more exciting, but it’s something that our group’s ready for.”

On the Undisputed Era becoming a cornerstone of NXT: “It fits so easily and I think that’s a big reason that it’s worked so well. For anybody who’s followed my career, I’ve known Bobby, Kyle and Roddy for 10 years. I was in Kyle O’Reilly’s wedding. I was at Rodrick Strong’s wedding. We travel together. We talk every single day. So the connection is very real. The friendship is very real. I think that’s why it’s worked so well and I think that’s why the fans have connected to us so well because they can tell that it’s a real friendship. They can also tell that we’re having a blast because I am and I know those guys are too. So it’s been so much fun.”

On his feud with Johnny Gargano: “Yeah, it was huge. I’ve known Johnny, again as far as knowing somebody, I’ve known Johnny for 10 years on the independent scene. And really in NXT, we hadn’t really touched whatsoever. This match together as a last minute because Champa needed to leave and I needed a big match for WrestleMania weekend. So for it to come about that way was really cool because we knew we had magic at that point. We said, “Hey, we finally got the chance to show everybody in the back, show all the fans that they’d been missing out on Adam Cole versus Johnny Gargano.” I’m very proud of that trilogy. I do think it’s something that NXT fans are going to remember for a really, really long time. It’s a testament to how good Johnny is and yeah, I would love to get back to it at some point.”

On working with Shawn Michaels at the Performance Center: “It’s priceless. When I think back to nine-year-old me getting the chance to pick the brain of Shawn Michaels, it’s still crazy, especially because he puts just as much effort into being a coach to a certain amount of us as he did to being a wrestler. He cares so much about making the most out of our careers about what’s best for us and it’s surreal. Again, the mind that he has is unlike anybody I’ve ever talked to or ever met. He’s very much into this new school style, which makes it a lot of fun.”