Adam Cole on Loving his AEW Theme Song, Enjoying The Fans’ Response To It

In an interview with Fightful, Adam Cole spoke about his AEW theme song and how he feels about the crowd participation regarding the vocals. Here are highlights:

On his AEW theme song: “My feelings when I first heard it was, ‘This was freakin’ awesome.’ This song is so good. However, there is this weird thing with a wrestler where anytime you get a new theme song, there is an insecurity of like, ‘Is this gonna work?’ Because people loved the Undisputed Era theme, before that people really loved my ROH theme song,” Adam said. “So I’m like, ‘Are people going to like it as much as I like it? Is it gonna catch on the way that I felt like it caught on to me immediately?’ Fortunately, it very much did. But he is brilliant. I swear to God, I talked to him, I gave him an idea of how I wanted the song to sound, twenty-four hours later, ‘Hey, how does this sound?’ It was the song that you hear today. He’s unbelievable.”

On the fans singing along: “Oh, my God. It was awesome. So, so cool. I didn’t even realize, thinking when I first heard it, I just thought the song sounded cool. I didn’t think about the fans every time Mikey says, ‘Boom,’ that they would say it with him. Or every time he says, ‘Adam Cole, Bay-Bay,’ say it with him. So the fact that they started singing along with the song now, even before the boom on the apron and the ‘Adam Cole, Bay-Bay’ in the ring makes it even cooler. But, yeah. It caught on immediately.”