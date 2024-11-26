Adam Cole On His Recovery From Injury, Was Never Ready To Accept Stepping Away

Adam Cole reflected on his “challenging” recovery from injury recently, saying he was never ready to step away from his career. Cole appeared on Conversations With The Wrestling Classic and talked about his coming back from his injuries and more; you can check out highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his difficult road to recovery: “The past two years have definitely been challenging between the concussion injury and then being back for six months, and then having this awful ankle injury. Mentally, it was really tough, but now that I’m back to work, ready to go, jumping back in there, physically, I feel great. It’s the best I’ve felt in two years.”

On if he ever considered that his career could be done: “There was no part of me whatsoever that was ready to accept the idea of stepping away … especially with something like an ankle. I’m like, I know I can rehab from that. I know I can come back from that … I’m not even close to wanting to be done. So I think I got a lot of my career left, at least I hope so.”