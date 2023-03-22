– Screenrant recently spoke to AEW star Adam Cole, who was promoting AEW All Access, ahead of tonight’s edition of Dynamite. Adam Cole’s in-ring return is scheduled for March 29. Below are some highlights:

Adam Cole on the time he’s spent away from the ring: “Pro wrestling is something I love more than anything in the entire world. In April, it’ll be 15 years that I’ve been in the pro wrestling industry. The longest amount of time I was ever away, with the exception of this injury, was one month. So over a 15-year period, I was away from the ring and traveling and being on the road only for one month. Now I look at this entire recovery process, and I think about how long I was away and just how badly I couldn’t wait to get back to work again.”

On returning as the best version of himself: “There was a real scare there for a minute of whether I was even going to be able to come back in the first place. But when I knew that was possible, my excitement has gone through the roof. I’ve never lost my appreciation for this job, and how much I love doing what I do. But at the same time, in a lot of ways being given the second chance to go back and do what I love more than anything in the world has me incredibly excited. So I mean this wholeheartedly: On March 29th, the fans are gonna get the absolute best version of me that there’s ever been, and I really believe that the passion and the motivation and the excitement to get back into that ring is at an all-time high for me.”

Adam Cole is set to speak later tonight on Dynamite. The show will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST. Cole’s in-ring return will be held on Dynamite on March 29.