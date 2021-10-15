Adam Cole on Reuniting The Undisputed Era in AEW: ‘Never Say Never’

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Adam Cole spoke about a possible Undisputed Era reunion in AEW with himself and Bobby Fish, now that both are on the roster. Here are highlights:

On his popular AEW entrance theme: “I am a lucky duck. I’m very, very lucky. So yeah, it’s been so cool.

First and foremost, I’ve gotten the chance to work with some of the most talented people in the world when it comes to making really cool entrance music. Like for example, (Mikey) Ruckus has done such an awesome job with so many themes and me getting to be hands-on with him and kind of tell him my exact concept and my exact idea. Because I’m one of those people that I’ll have an idea in my brain, but I can’t really put pen to paper. Or in his sense, I can’t make the notes match up and make the song sound cool.

But he would take an idea of mine, which was very vague by the way. I think all I had mentioned was I wanted it to have a strong Rage Against the Machine feel. And then also I had a song in Ring of Honor called “Something For You” that was pretty popular amongst some people. And I wanted like a taste of that as well. And he ended up kind of using very similar drums within that song into my current song. But man, it’s been so cool. I don’t know how I got so lucky for like every single stage of my career having really, really cool songs. But I’m pumped about it.”

On if he met up with Bobby Fish when he arrived in AEW: “We did. I love Bobby. As many people know, me, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong were kind of attached to the hip for nearly four years prior to this. So to have Bobby be involved in AEW is really exciting for me. Again, he’s a great friend of mine. He’s a guy I’ve known for over a decade. And he’s really, really talented. I thought he really showcased how good he is against Sammy Guevara for the TNT title this past week. And I’m excited to see more of what he can do. But at the end of the day, those days are so, so busy. But me and Bobby made sure to take a few minutes to re-connect and chat. And it was so great to see him face to face.”

On a possible Undisputed Era reunion in AEW: “Obviously in pro wrestling, never say never. But I remember someone recently asked me this about Kevin Owens. So like personally, when it comes to Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong, of course, I love the idea of working in the same company as those guys. I love those guys. All that talk that we did for four years about being brothers and talking every single day, that’s all true. That’s true to this day. We still talk every single day. So I’m very, very tight with those guys. But at the end of the day, I do want those guys to do what’s best for them. So whether that be them showing up in AEW, whether it be them staying in NXT, whether it be them going to Raw or SmackDown or going over to Japan or what have you, I’ve always been someone, because I do care about my friends, I want them to do what’s best for them. So, yeah, I guess we’ll see.”