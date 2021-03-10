Adam Cole On Splitting From Undisputed Era, Wanting a Match With Edge

Adam Cole has a match with Finn Balor for the NXT Championship tonight and opened up about his title shot, his split with the other members of Undisputed Era and more in a new interview with FOX Sports. You can check out highlights below:

On Balor’s strengths in the ring: “Oh, God. Well, no question to me, at all, Finn Balor is not only one of the greatest NXT Champions of all time, he is one of the best that I’ve ever been in the ring with. I first stepped into the ring with Finn Balor, actually, in one of his farewell matches to actually come to NXT. I was the guy that he faced off with, we wrestled each other in England and I knew how good he was then. Now to see the talent and the skill and the passion that he has for this job really come into its own and increase by tenfold has been impressive. So, I will never ever argue how good Finn Balor is. He absolutely is one of the best I’ve ever wrestled.”

On breaking away from the Undisputed Era: “Well, and actually, this is a little bit of a correction. I think there’s been a misinterpretation of what’s been going on. I remember I made a comment about me saying that I am and always will be the Undisputed Era. There is no Undisputed Era without Adam Cole. The Undisputed Era would have never been what it became without me in charge, without me being the leader of this group. So, in many ways, in my opinion, I kicked out Kyle O’Reilly and I kicked out Roderick Strong. So, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the end of the Undisputed Era. In my opinion the Undisputed Era is dead when Adam Cole says it’s dead.”

On how this match will differ from their previous bouts: “In regards to the match with Finn Balor, how this is going to be different, I’m in a different place mentally than I’ve ever been before. The first time we faced each other I was in the middle of that historic 403-day reign as NXT Champion and I beat Finn. The next time we faced each other was for the vacant NXT Championship, it was Super Tuesday. Finn Balor happened to get the win and he became the new NXT Champion.

“So, this one is the rubber match. This one finally determines who is the greatest NXT Champion of all time and for me to show a side of myself, which really people thought was just directed to Kyle O’Reilly, just directed to Roderick Strong, I was sending Finn Balor a message, too. And that is I will hurt anybody, I will do anything in my power to regain the NXT Championship. So, in many ways, whether he wants to admit it or not, that was an intimidating message to him. It was a message to Finn Balor saying, “Hey. That championship means more to me than it does to you, whether you want to admit it or not.” So, I’m really looking forward to [tonight].”

On the prospect of a match with Edge: “[I want that match] so, so, so, so badly. Now I feel bad for not mentioning Edge as one of my top heels as well, now that you said that. The problem is, there are so many good people. I’ll give a list, then we’ll bring somebody else up and I’m like, ‘Oh, crap. I should’ve added him to the list.’ Edge is one of the greatest heels of all time. His run, no matter where he was – as a tag team wrestler, as a World Champion, as a heel, as a babyface – it didn’t matter. He was just so fantastic. And the fact that Edge, indeed, does want to come back and not just wrestle every now and then, but is excited at the idea of wanting to come and wrestle guys in NXT. I remember years ago Edge used to come down to the Performance Center and share his knowledge with people, just because he has such a passion for pro wrestling, and it was so cool to see that and how important it was to him. He’s one of my all-time favorites. His body of work speaks for itself. Yeah. If I had the opportunity to get in the ring with Edge, I wouldn’t pass that up for anything. I would love the chance.”