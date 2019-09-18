Adam Cole On The Pressure As NXT Champion To Deliver With The Show On USA

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Adam Cole spoke about the pressure of being NXT champion with the show premiering on USA and having to deliver a quality program. Here are highlights:

On the pressure he puts himself as champion: “I am the NXT champion representing a brand I think so proudly of, so I’m putting a lot of pressure on myself like I always do. That pressure comes from living up to the expectation that NXT has built. NXT was put on the USA Network because of the work that the NXT brand put in. If the show wasn’t good, we wouldn’t be on USA. Our focus is, week after week, putting on the best show possible. We’re focused on exceeding the expectations our current fans have for us and the expectations that our soon-to-be fans will have.”

On Tommaso Ciampa: “I understand where Tommaso is coming from because the NXT Championship is incredibly important to him. Tommaso had a great run in NXT. He’s a great professional wrestler. But as far as him getting Goldie back, that isn’t happening and I’ll be sure to remind him of that any time he gets in my face.”

On what NXT is: “NXT is like a rock concert rollercoaster ride. The energy at our events is unlike anything I’ve ever been a part of, and I’ve been fortunate to wrestle in promotions across the world. The vibe in the locker room and the energy from the crowd is unparalleled. For the fans who’ve stuck with us, they know what NXT is all about. And those who don’t know are about to experience the best show on television.”