Adam Cole On the Transition From WWE to AEW, Potential Match With CM Punk

Adam Cole recently discussed making the transition from WWE to AEW, some potential opponents he wants to face and more in a new interview. Cole spoke with Bleacher Report, and you can check out some highlights below:

On the transition from WWE to AEW: “It’s been really, really cool considering the fact that I’ve kind of kept a close eye on AEW for a long time. I’ve always been really good buddies with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. And then, obviously, my girlfriend Britt has been there from the very beginning. So I kind of got to see an outside perspective on AEW and how much it’s grown and how much excitement has developed around this new promotion.

“My expectations going in were really high. But so far, [AEW has] exceeded them. But even more important than that is the fans have just been absolutely out of control in the best way possible. I feel like every single week it’s one of the rowdiest crowds that I’ve ever wrestled in front of, or performed in front of. So that’s been really cool.

“And transition-wise, I’ve always had really good experiences everywhere I’ve worked. So AEW is definitely another place where it’s been super positive across the board. The vibe in the locker room is super positive. Again, the fans really want AEW to succeed.”

On joining the Elite immediately: “So, the idea for me to debut at All Out and stuff like that was decided on very quickly and super last-minute. But initially, when I heard the idea of rejoining The Elite, immediately my mind was like, ‘Yeah, let’s go.’ There wasn’t really any talk or any discussion of bringing me in any differently. And I think because that first idea was pitched and I was so on board. And, obviously, the Bucks and Kenny were super on board. To me, it just felt like a no-brainer. So, yeah, I was all about that idea.”

On people he wants to face in AEW: “As far as the young guys go. Darby Allen is one. I’d really like to get in there with MJF. He is incredibly talented, I’d love the chance to work with him someday. I do want to step in there with Bryan [Danielson] again. I’ve only wrestled Bryan in a singles match one time, and it was that last-minute SmackDown event, which is super memorable for me. So I’d love the chance to wrestle him again in AEW.”

On a potential match with CM Punk: “CM Punk is at the top of my list. I’ve been very open and honest about how much he influenced me in my career. He’s a guy who introduced me to Ring of Honor and independent wrestling as a whole. He was the guy who made me realize I really want to focus on promos. I never thought I’d get the chance to step into the ring with him.”