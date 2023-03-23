wrestling / News
Adam Cole’s Opponent Revealed For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
March 22, 2023 | Posted by
The opponent for Adam Cole’s in-ring return on next week’s AEW Dynamite has been revealed. AEW announced on tonight’s Dynamite that Cole will face Daniel Garcia of the Jericho Appreciation Society on next Wednesday’s show.
The match will be Cole’s first since AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door. Dynamite airs next Wednesday at TBS.
Who's ready for Story Time with @adamcolepro #BAYBAY??
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/MFGj9xejm0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 23, 2023
