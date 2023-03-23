wrestling / News

Adam Cole’s Opponent Revealed For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

March 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 3-29-23 Image Credit: AEW

The opponent for Adam Cole’s in-ring return on next week’s AEW Dynamite has been revealed. AEW announced on tonight’s Dynamite that Cole will face Daniel Garcia of the Jericho Appreciation Society on next Wednesday’s show.

The match will be Cole’s first since AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door. Dynamite airs next Wednesday at TBS.

