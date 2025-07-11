Adam Cole Calls Paragon Name A ‘Fresh Coat of Paint’ For His Group With Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly

Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong are back together in AEW, calling themselves Paragon. The group, along with Bobby Fish, used to be known as the Undisputed Era. In an interview with Fightful, Adam Cole spoke about why the Paragon name is a fresh start for the three of them, particularly after recent injuries.

He said: “First and foremost, it’s no surprise that Roddy and Kyle are going crazy because they are crazy. They are two of the best wrestlers I’ve ever stepped in the ring with. They are two of my best friends and guys I’ve known well over a decade. We talk every single day. I was at their weddings. These guys are not just on-screen friends, they are very much real best friends of mine who I love dearly. Those two are absolute machines and they keep getting better and better, which is wild. In regards to the name change with Paragon, obviously, me, Kyle, and Roddy look back so fondly on the Undisputed Era. We had an absolute blast and I was so proud of what we did and accomplished. Going forward, to me, I think it’s important sometimes, while also paying tribute to things we’ve done, I think going in a new direction with a new name and a fresh coat of paint, with the same group, is a good approach as well. Our trio in AEW is different than it was in NXT. Having that name chance was really important. Still, Paragon, meaning the best of the best or the elite of the elite, I really do believe that. Me, Kyle, and Roddy together are a trio that can’t be stopped. That was the reason for the name change. Those two are unbelievable. Every time I watch them, they make me want to be better. They are so good. We’re so proud of what we’ve done and accomplished, but we’re kind of starting fresh, and that can be a cool thing. Roddy had gone through a serious injury. Kyle had gone through a serious injury. I had gone through a serious injury. Truth be told, all of us were kind of like, ‘Are we going to be able to keep doing this?’ That was a real discussion that was had based on the severity of the injuries. When we all got to come back around the same time and we all felt better than we had ever felt and we were healthy and happy, we were like, ‘This is a fresh start. Let’s make this a new thing.’“