Adam Cole and Pat McAfee Clear the Air Ahead of NXT (Pics)

August 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Adam Cole has apparently settled his issues with Pat McAfee ahead of tonight’s NXT. As previously reported, McAfee is set to appear on tonight’s show to address the recent incident on McAfee’s show where Cole got angry, shoved a producer and stormed out of the show.

McAfee posted pics to Twitter on Wednesday evening saying that the two have spoken and that it was a miscommunication. Cole replied, saying that McAfee is a “class act”:

