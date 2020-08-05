Adam Cole and Pat McAfee Clear the Air Ahead of NXT (Pics)

Adam Cole has apparently settled his issues with Pat McAfee ahead of tonight’s NXT. As previously reported, McAfee is set to appear on tonight’s show to address the recent incident on McAfee’s show where Cole got angry, shoved a producer and stormed out of the show.

McAfee posted pics to Twitter on Wednesday evening saying that the two have spoken and that it was a miscommunication. Cole replied, saying that McAfee is a “class act”:

Hey @AdamColePro.. I’m thankful for the opp to chat. I feel like the convo was something that doesn’t happen often anymore..2 people have a miscommunication, they talk about, can agree to disagree about some things & they move forward. How you doin? Keep it movin.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/sOW8EX2Rv5 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 5, 2020