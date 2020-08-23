Adam Cole Says He Embarrassed Pat McAfee At NXT TakeOver, McAfee Tweets Ron Simmons GIF

After his win over Pat McAfee at NXT TakeOver XXX on Saturday night, Adam Cole did a backstage interview with McKenzie Mitchell where he said he finally shut McAfee up tonight and how there is so much wrong with people like McAfee who think they know everything. He said he embarrassed and humiliated McAfee.

He also said that he now can move on to more important things for himself and for the Undisputed Era.

Cole also tweeted to McAfee, saying his best will never be enough.

“Pat you did good…you brought your best, but your best will never be enough. My world Pat. My world. #ByeByePat #ThanksForComing #AdamColeBayBay”

McAfee also tweeted a RonSimmons “Damn!” GIF after the show.