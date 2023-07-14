Adam Cole Plans To Be At All In Even If He’s Not On the Show

AEW is a little over a month away from All In, and Adam Cole recently shared his thoughts about the upcoming show. Cole spoke with the BBC for a new interview and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being on the verge of All In: “It means the absolute world. I’ve said this before … fortunately for me, pro wrestling was my first love. When I was 9 years old, I fell in love with pro wrestling. I made the decision that I wanted to be a wrestler, and fortunately, I never lost appreciation for how absolutely incredible this job is, and how much I love it. However, you can’t help but gain a new appreciation for what you love to do when it almost gets taken away from you.”

On the possibility that he’s not on the card: “I’ve said this before, I’ve made this joke, if for some reason I’m not on the card, I am flying myself there, to be involved in some capacity, just because of how important this event is. Certainly, I hope that I’m in a really, really important match, in a really, really cool part of the show, but I am so, so excited. I can’t wait.”