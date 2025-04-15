Adam Cole Plans To Honor the AEW TNT Championship

– During a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Worldwide, AEW star and TNT Champion Adam Cole discussed the TNT Championship and possibly getting his own version of the title. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Adam Cole on a possible change to his TNT Title: “Initially, it wasn’t something I had even thought about but now hearing that question and thinking about the possibilities with it happening and stuff in the future, there absolutely maybe is a possibility.”

On wanting to honor the title: “I really want to honor the TNT Championship and make it one of the most prestigious titles within AEW again,” he added, noting how important the previous title holders have been, praising Garcia for his reign and calling him one of his favorite up-and-coming AEW names. “I really do believe that he’s the future of All Elite Wrestling, but while I’m holding the championship, like I said, I’m going to defend it and fight for it with pride, regardless of what it looks like.”